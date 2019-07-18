Law passed to chemically castrate paedophiles

The Ukraine government has passed new sex abuse legislation that clears the way for paedophiles to be chemically castrated, jailed for lengthier periods and monitored for life.

The castration process – which is confined to offenders aged between 18 and 65 – will involve “coercive chemical castration” by injecting anti-androgen drugs to reduce libido and sexual activity.

The new law will apply to all those who commit the “unnatural” rape and sexual abuse of children above and below the age of puberty.

In addition, the maximum jail term for raping a child was increased from 12 to 15 years, and a public register of paedophiles jailed for child rape and sexual abuse of minors has been established.

They will be monitored for life by police after release from jail.

In 2017 official figures showed there were 320 child rapes in Ukraine.

In addition, there are believed to be thousands of other cases of paedophile sex abuse.

Ukraine’s national police chief says five children were raped in four regions of Ukraine within just 24 hours.

“And these are the crimes which parents reported to police despite their fear and anxiety to do so.

“We can only guess how many latent sexual crimes against children we have in the country.”

Radical Party leader Oleg Lyashko who proposed the new castration law says Ukrainian law is necessary because Ukraine “does not have a life term or death penalty for sex crimes against children”.

Furthermore, he says it’s highly likely that the rapist would be back to his “business” again after being released from jail.

This was why castration was needed, he says.

Another former Soviet state, Kazakhstan, also permits the chemical castration of sex offenders.

News category: World.