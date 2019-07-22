  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Dedicated couple turned around school rugby team

Monday, July 22nd, 2019

The St John’s College 1st XV from Hastings was a little down and out after almost a decade with no wins.

That all changed last year when Ritchie and Rochelle Williams stepped in as volunteer coach and manager. Read more

