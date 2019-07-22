PM understands why massacre survivor thanked Trump

The prime minister of New Zealand says she is not surprised by the thanks and praise that a survivor of the terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch offered President Trump.

Farid Ahmed, who lost his wife in the shootings, was among 27 survivors of religious persecution from all over the world who met president Trump last Wednesday.

He thanked the president for the leadership and support he had shown “by standing up for humanity, standing up for religious groups and their rights.”

“Thank you for supporting us during the 15 March tragedy in Christchurch,” he said.

“God bless you and God bless the United States.”

Prime minister not surprised

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern said Ahmed’s warm comments to the US president did not surprise her.

“I don’t think I have ever heard or indeed met an individual who has had so little reason to be forgiving and yet is so incredibly forgiving,” she said.

“He is a man full of love and compassion, and he exudes that in every interaction he has.

It doesn’t surprise me at all he’s doing that abroad and continuing to be a person that just promotes love and humanity.”

During the Christchurch National Remembrance Service on March 29, Ahmed thanked “New Zealanders for coming together to show the world that New Zealand is a peaceful country”.

“I have chosen peace, I have chosen love, and I have forgiven,” he said.

Ahmed, who lost his wife in the shooting, also spoke on the first day of the ministerial where he explained why he had forgiven the shooter.

Source

News category: New Zealand.