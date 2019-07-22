  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Good Shepherd College has final graduation

Monday, July 22nd, 2019

Dr Tony Lanigan told graduates, college staff and guests at the St Columba Centre on June 7 that this was the last such ceremony for GSC because the New Zealand bishops plan to merge the college and The Catholic Institute of Aotearoa New Zealand into a “single provider body”. Read more in NZCatholic

