Oliver Stone asks Vladimir Putin to be his daughter’s godfather

In a scene more bizarre than any of this conspiracy theories, Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to be his 22-year-old daughter’s godfather.

“Does she want to become an Orthodox Christian?” Putin said when Stone suggested the idea during a sit-down in Moscow on June 19.

“We’ll make her that [Orthodox],” Stone said during a rambling conversation about young people and American culture, according to a transcript of the interview posted online by the Kremlin on Friday.

Stone has interviewed Putin multiple times, including for his 2016 documentary “Ukraine on Fire.” Read more

