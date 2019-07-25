Becoming through sexual differentiation

Part of our becoming is the process of sexual differentiation.

Sexual differentiation begins during our life in the womb, and continues during our formative years.

Here too, we take seriously both our faith and the human sciences.

When the parents of a new-born baby delight to tell you they have a baby boy or girl, they know because the baby’s biological sex is the basis of its sexual and gender identity.

It’s not just the baby’s body they are referring to: it is the person of their little boy or girl.

Gender identity is not a label put on us – by others or by ourselves.

Common sense tells those parents it is given by nature, long before we start making our own decisions. That’s why boys and girls can each enjoy their own gender identity right from their childhood.

Let’s acknowledge, though, that some young people feel their gender does not match their biological sex.

Scientific research has been helpful: it shows that unease with their gender identity (dysphoria) is usually transitory, and that after puberty they are happy to identify with their biological sex. (This is why parents and others should not reinforce their child’s alternative gender during the time of temporary confusion).

Sexual differentiation continues during growing up years in the sense that it involves our psychological and emotional life as well as our biological reality.

Awareness of being male is heightened through relating socially with others who are female – and vice verse.

The creation story (Genesis ch. 2) 3 tells how sexual differentiation completed our creation as humans: Adam woke up – became more fully himself – when he discovered the creation of Eve as his “other”. Both socially and biologically, male and female find a certain completion in each other. The Genesis story shows how this depends on each being the “opposite” sex to the “other”.

Sometimes orientation to the opposite sex seems to hesitate, and people pass through a phase of sexual ambiguity, experiencing attraction to the same or both sexes.

This is usually just a phase, and is not abnormal.

Most grow through this phase to full sexual differentiation.

But sometimes orientation to the same or both sexes becomes permanent. It is for the sciences to determine the reasons for this.

Ultimately, we are all part of a creation that is still groaning in labour pains as it gradually becomes what it is not yet; (Romans 8:22,23).

Our lives are part of that.

They belong to what already is, but also to what is not yet.

That’s why there is no such thing as a right to complete fulfillment within our present life-time.

But all people, whatever their circumstances, have a right to receive from us a love that is like God’s love for them – respectful of difference, inclusive and unconditional.

Sexual and gender identity go deeper than just our social skills.

Some social skills and qualities are more predominant in one sex or the other, but they can be inter-changeable.

They are learned skills.

At a deeper level, masculinity and femininity are rooted in the biological reality of maleness and femaleness.

Biological sex, sexual identity and gender identity are all connected and inter-dependent.

This is acknowledged even by those who seek surgical intervention to support gender change.

There are differences between people that do not affect their fundamental dignity or equality as persons.

Recently, a British comedian (Stephen Amos) on pilgrimage in Rome was really concerned that the Pope might not accept him because he was gay.

He said to Pope Francis: “So me coming on this pilgrimage, being non-religious and looking for answers and faith; but as a gay man I don’t feel really accepted.”

The Pope responded that placing more importance on being gay than on being human was a mistake.

“We are all human beings and have dignity. Whoever we are, and however we live, we don’t lose our dignity as human beings”.

Amos said he was “blindsided” by the Pope’s response; “and so I was in full respect of the man”.

“With respect to the fundamental rights of the person, every type of discrimination, whether social or cultural, whether based on sex, race, colour, social condition, language or religion is to be overcome and eradicated as contrary to God’s intentions.” (GS. 29)

+ Peter Cullinane was the first bishop of the Diocese of Palmerston North. Now retired he continues to be a respected writer and leader of retreats and is still busy at local, national, and international levels. Here he shares his reflections on sciences and Christian faith.

This is the third in a series of chapters from his letter to senior students

