Forensic experts to study ‘thousands of bones’ found in Vatican ossuaries

During a search for the remains of a young Italian woman missing for more than 30 years, workers discovered an enormous number of bones inside two ossuaries in a building next to a Vatican cemetery.

Further studies on the remains will be carried out starting July 27, but it was not yet possible to predict how long it would take to conduct a “detailed morphological analysis of the remains found in the ossuaries,” Alessandro Gisotti, outgoing interim director of the Vatican press office, said.

Gisotti said the investigation, led by a Vatican-appointed specialist in forensic medicine, Giovanni Arcudi, was being carried out according to internationally recognized protocols. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.