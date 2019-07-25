  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Māori resolute in calls for total justice reform

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

Māori have delivered a clear call for widespread justice sector reform, led by Māori, in the hopes this time the Government will listen. Laura Walters reports.

A new report from justice hui representatives is resolute in its calls for total reform of the justice system, once and for all. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,