Māori resolute in calls for total justice reform

Part of our becoming is the process of sexual differentiation. Sexual differentiation begins during our life in the womb, and continues during our formative years. Here too, we take seriously both our faith and the human sciences. When the parents of a new-born baby delight to tell you they have a baby boy or girl, Read more
With churches in every neighborhood, Catholicism has long been a historic aspect of Chicago culture. Last year, the Archdiocese of Chicago had more than 2.1 million Catholics, according to statistics from the archdiocese. However, changing neighborhood demographics, fewer parishioners and priests, and a lack of funding have led dioceses across the nation to announce plans Read more
In 2018 Pew estimated that 50 million Catholic adults live in the United States. That’s a lot of Catholics—and we don’t all practice our faith the same way. From daily Mass to meditation and yoga, there are many ways to pray. U.S. Catholic surveyed readers to find out how they connect with God. Of the Read more
“Mary,” Jesus said to her. When she heard him call her name, she responded, “Rabbouni!” Teacher. “Go to my brothers,” he said, delivering a direct commission to announce the “good news.” “I have seen the Lord,” she told the disciples. In our parish in Northern California, lay women began to preach the good news during Read more