  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Ministry of Health asks if posthumous reproduction is acceptable to Kiwis

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

Opinions on whether genetic material from a dead partner could be used by their surviving partner to have a baby appear to be split as officials work to tidy up the law around the emerging issue.

Two Kiwi women have so far turned to the courts to get permission to retrieve sperm from their partners. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,