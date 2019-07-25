  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Car crash reveals priest embezzled $95,000

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

When emergency workers rushed to the scene of a Santa Rosa car accident June 19, they found Father Oscar Diaz, a local pastor, stuck in the car with a broken hip and other injuries. They also found $18,305.86, in cash.

Diaz told police the money was his salary; it wasn’t.  Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,