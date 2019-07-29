Ardern’s concern for most vulnerable is all mouth

There are a small number of well-organised people, who are resisting the legal recognition of New Zealand’s most vulnerable, the unborn and their right to life.

Led by Jacinda Ardern, they include the anti-feminist movement, the Family Planning Association, the Green Party, the radical left of the Labour Party,

All are strident advocates for the killing of our vulnerable, innocent and defenceless unborn.

We can not state more clearly that Jacinda Ardern is the prime driver for the decriminalisation of abortion in New Zealand.

The Prime Minister does not recognise the humanity of the unborn child, nor its right to life.

It is our view that:

Ardern believes that the child is the property of the mother.

She believes that the killing of an unborn child by another human is a human right.

That it is her wish abortion be taken out of the Crimes Act and treated as a health issue.

She believes the killing of an unborn child by another human is a “reproductive choice for women”.

Responding to an Official Information Act request on 16 March, Justice Minister, Andrew Little, confirmed that the government supported the born alive law contained in Section 159 of the Crimes Act 1961.

The born alive law states that “for the purposes of the Crimes Act”, an unborn child does not become a human being until it is born.

However, it was never the intention of Parliament to deny the humanity of the unborn child. This whole section is a legal fiction intended to differentiate between homicide and the killing of an unborn child.

A poll conducted by AC Nielsen in 2004 on behalf of Right to Life found considerable support for recognising the humanity of the unborn child.

The poll of 1000 persons found that,

36% believed that the unborn child became a human being at conception,

14% at the time of implantation and

28 % at a point between implantation and birth.

These statistics show a total of 78% who believed that the unborn child was a human being before birth.

Further, in April 2019, a poll of a 1,000 persons found 47% believed that the human rights of the unborn child should be legally protected from about six weeks once a heartbeat can be detected.

Curia Market Research conducted the poll in April 2019 on behalf of Family First.

Instead then, of following its own agenda, why does the Labour-led government not amend the law to reflect public opinion?

Right to life requests that the Labour-led government conduct a binding referendum.

The question to be asked: “Do you recognise the unborn child from implantation as being a human being endowed by its Creator with human rights, the foundation right being an inalienable right to life?”

It is disappointing that our government has $2.2 million to conduct a referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis, an issue that is a threat to the lives and health of New Zealanders.

It is shameful that the government gives priority to legalising the smoking of cannabis but has no interest in promoting the rights of our most vulnerable.

New Zealand cannot be a just society until the New Zealand Bill of Rights protects the human rights of every New Zealander from conception to natural death.

We find it astounding on the 19 January 2018 Jacinda Ardern was jubilant in announcing that “she was pregnant with her first child”.

She has felt her baby kick; she has heard its heartbeat and watched in awe at scans showing the wondrous miracle of creation developing in her womb, indeed a beautiful baby and a unique and unrepeatable miracle of nature endowed with a right to life.

How then can she be in denial about the humanity of the unborn child and its right to life?

Ken Orr is a spokesman for Right to Life

Image: Supplied

News category: Analysis and Comment.