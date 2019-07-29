Mural of kneeling George Pell in handcuffs removed

Australian artist Scott Marsh says he was disappointed to hear his mural of convicted child sex offender and former archbishop George Pell had been painted over – but he wasn’t surprised.

“Given the history of some of my other works with religious themes it lasted longer than I thought it might, to be honest,” he told SBS News.

The striking mural, which was located about 50 metres from St Mary’s Cathedral where Pell formerly conducted mass, shows the former Vatican treasurer in a prison tracksuit, handcuffs and a cardinal’s cap, praying in front of a Satanic-looking figure. Read more

