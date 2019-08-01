British PM aims to restore Protestant-Catholic power-sharing

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday finished his rocky debut tour of the UK in Northern Ireland, where he faces a doubly difficult challenge: Restoring the collapsed Belfast government and finding a solution for the Irish border after Brexit.

Since he took office a week ago, Johnson has been touring England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it has not been a triumphal parade.

After facing protests and political opposition in Scotland and Wales, Johnson met Wednesday with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties in hopes of kick-starting efforts to restore the suspended Belfast administration. Read more

