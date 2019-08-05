New guide to deathbed etiquette launched

A new guide to deathbed etiquette aiming to help people to support loved ones as they die has been launched by UK university, St Mary’s, Twickenham.

The Art of Dying Well website, which is part of the university, says its new book draws on the experiences of hospital chaplains, palliative care consultants, nurses, friends and relatives.

“Deathbed Etiquette”, available online, says good accompaniment means being attentive.

It could include for instance, holding the dying person’s hand and being aware of important last conversations, like saying “thank you” or “I love you”.

Playing gentle background music or creating some personal space around a loved one’s bed, particularly if they are in hospital, could be helpful, the guide suggests.

The new guide includes practical tips: reminding the person sitting to take regular breaks to drink and eat or to set up an email or WhatsApp group to keep family and friends updated, for example.

Common but unexpected aspects of dying are also covered.

It notes, for instance, that people sometimes “choose” to die when their loved ones are out of the room. It also explains sometimes people’s breathing pattern might change or sound laboured, or that they might need “permission” to let go.

A consultant in palliative medicine says she found those closest to the dying person are best placed to help them to die peacefully.

She encourages families at the bedside to follow their instincts.

“Sometimes, they need confidence, permission if you like, to do what they believe is the right thing.”

Another palliative care consultant said she hoped the guide communicated “that dying is not a clinical event. It is a normal event in someone’s life”.

The poll asked 2,000 people across the UK whether they were prepared to be at the bedside of a loved one as they were dying.

Sixteen per cent said they were totally prepared, while one in 10 were totally unprepared.

About half of those polled – 48 per cent – felt prepared to some extent while 39 per cent veered towards feeling unprepared.

Older respondents felt better prepared to sit by a dying person’s bedside.

Of the older groups, just under a quarter aged over 55 said they were totally prepared, while only 12 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 felt this way.

One expert said, “I’ve seen a grandfather who is terminally ill supporting his grandchildren who are finding it all very difficult.

“Once a person is in their eighties, they’re at the stage of losing friends and it is becoming familiar. The young don’t usually have that experience so the difference is understandable.”

