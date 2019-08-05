  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
NZ immigration approach ’harsh and draconian’

Monday, August 5th, 2019

An immigration lawyer says the government is reneging on pledges it would not let foreign students carry the can for fraud committed by agents without their knowledge.

Under a new interpretation of existing legislation unveiled to lawyers last week, international students will bear the blame if their education agents give false information in their applications. Read more

