Tahiti church castigates France

French Polynesia’s biggest church has sharply criticised the French state, saying Paris should repent for its crimes committed against God and the people.

At the conclusion of its 135th synod, the Maohi Protestant church called on France to abrogate its nuclear compensation law, saying it fails to compensate the victims of the weapons tests.

In its statement, the church called for the UN to be allowed to send experts to French Polynesia to study the contamination which it says is slowly killing people. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.