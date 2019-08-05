The Vatican Gardens are going “green”

Inspired by Pope Francis’ call to protect the environment, the Vatican will eliminate all chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

The head of the Vatican’s extensive gardens has announced an initiative, already underway, to totally eliminate the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

Rafael Tornini, head of the Garden and Environment Service of the Vatican, told L’Osservatore Romano that the gardens, which cover 37 acres, will embrace “the green” vocation enunciated by Pope Francis’ encyclical, Laudato Si’.

Since the project was initiated in 2017, the Vatican Gardens has reduced its use of chemical substances by 96%, according to the report in L’Osservatore Romano. Read more

