Documentary: How church tithing affected a family

Thursday, August 8th, 2019

The New Zealand International Film Festival programme page for Mafile‘o’s first feature should come with a warning: it will tug hard at your heartstrings.

It’s showing at the local festival as it moves around the country following screenings in the indigenous section of the Berlin International Film Festival in February and the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in May and heads to the Melbourne International Film Festival next month. Read more

