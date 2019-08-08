Peace deal signed in Mozambique ahead of Papal visit

Ahead of the Pope’s visit to Mozambique, the country’s president and the leader of the Renamo opposition have signed a peace agreement to end armed hostilities, almost three decades after the end of a civil war.

The permanent ceasefire comes just weeks before Francis arrives on 5 September into Maputo for a one-day visit to the country that will include meeting with President Filipe Nyusi.

The motto for the Papal visit is “hope, peace and reconciliation”. Read more

