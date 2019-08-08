  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Peace deal signed in Mozambique ahead of Papal visit

Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Ahead of the Pope’s visit to Mozambique, the country’s president and the leader of the Renamo opposition have signed a peace agreement to end armed hostilities, almost three decades after the end of a civil war.

The permanent ceasefire comes just weeks before Francis arrives on 5 September into Maputo for a one-day visit to the country that will include meeting with President Filipe Nyusi.

The motto for the Papal visit is “hope, peace and reconciliation”. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,