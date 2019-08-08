Woman born of rape does not count as a victim, say police

Children born of rape do not count as victims, police have said, after a woman seeks to prosecute her birth father after allegedly raping her mother.

The woman, who wants her father brought to justice in a victimless prosecution by using her own DNA as key evidence, discovered the alleged rape while going through her adoption records.

The complainant has alleged that her mother was a young teenage schoolgirl, well under the age of consent, when a family friend carried out the rape in the 1970s. Read more

