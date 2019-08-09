  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Churchs without God fizzling out

Friday, August 9th, 2019

Meetings meant to be just like Church services—but without God received enthusiastic media coverage when they were growing so rapidly in their early years.

The growth of these secular congregations hasn’t kept up the pace in the USA. After a promising start, attendance declined, and nearly half the chapters have fizzled out. Read more

