Street preacher claims his free speech right was taken away

A man whose religious public address in Whangārei upset some listeners says the police interfered with his right to free speech by asking him to shut up.

During a 20-minute fire-and-brimstone sermon in Cameron St on July 20, ”street preacher” Grant Edwards hurled denigrating comments at passers-by and people seated nearby. As well as telling them their own and others’ life choices would take them straight to hell, he made inflammatory, insulting statements about the deities of other religions. Read more

