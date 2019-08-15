Archbishop Fisher ‘deeply saddened’ by advancement of NSW abortion bill

The Archbishop of Sydney has expressed his disappointment at the passage by the lower house of the New South Wales parliament of a bill to decriminalize abortion, and the failure to pass limiting amendments.

The Reproductive Health Care Reform Bill 2019 passed the Legislative Assembly on August 8 by a vote of 59 to 31.

“If a civilisation is to be judged by how it treats its weakest members, New South Wales failed spectacularly today,” commented Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP. Read more

