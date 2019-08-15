Fewer Catholics but more income for German church

The German Church’s income rose by 3.3 per cent to a record 6.64 billion euros in 2018, despite the massive exodus of 216, 078 German Catholics in the same year.

The figures were published in a bishops’ conference brochure, “The Catholic Church in Germany: Facts and Figures 2018/19”, presented in Bonn on 8 August.

“This work aid shows a vibrant community which is trying to discern “the signs of the times” and “to adjust its actions accordingly”, bishops’ conference president Cardinal Reinhard Marx says in the foreword before admitting the Church is going through “stormy times”. Read more

