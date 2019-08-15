Beautiful Catholic church inside the walls of a maximum security prison

Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora is a maximum-security prison housing nearly 3,000 inmates in upper New York, not far from the Canadian border.

Inside its walls is a beautiful Catholic church, the Church of St. Dismas, which has enhanced the spiritual lives of inmates for nearly 80 years.

It is unique, in that it is the only such freestanding church inside a prison in the U.S. Read more

