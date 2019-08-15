Strongest call yet for overhaul of ‘outdated’ genetic engineering laws

We are living in an age of deconstruction, and it’s affecting faith. Every ideal is picked apart. George Washington has his mural painted over because he owned slaves. The aspiration for e pluribus unum (“out of many, one”)—from the Great Seal of the United States—is being shredded by the chronic subdividing of increased tribalism. Even gender Read more
Two elderly priests I know have offered complementary insights into our current cultural crisis: "Social engineering is preceded by verbal engineering," and "Those who win the language wars win the culture wars." Language carefully hones, shapes—or distorts—our culture. And, since language is our medium for comprehension, our use of language directly impacts our ability to
"Character" is mainly about moral strength, or strength of will. It is more than just personality and social skills. Our becoming is a life-long partnership with God. God didn't just bring the world into existence and then leave it to itself. Every moment of its existence depends on God just as much as its first
Sexual abuse perpetrated by Roman Catholic priests has been headline news for years. But even with so much press attention, there are many commonly accepted myths about this issue. Remarkably, quality evidence-based research and facts about the problem doesn't always receive attention while sensationalized stories that create a particular—but sometimes false—narrative do. This ultimately misinforms