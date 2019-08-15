Strongest call yet for overhaul of ‘outdated’ genetic engineering laws

New Zealand’s top scientific body has joined calls for an overhaul of genetic engineering (GE) laws, after finding an “urgent need” for a fresh look at how we might use the contentious technology.

The Prime Minister’s chief science adviser has also shared with Jacinda Ardern her belief that laws governing gene editing technologies were no longer fit for purpose.

Environment Minister David Parker has now asked officials whether “lower” regulatory hurdles might be considered in some areas. Read more

