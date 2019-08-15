Thousands protest closure of national pilgrim centre

More than 5000 people have signed a petition in protest at the closure of a pilgrimage centre at Scotland’s national Catholic shrine, the Carfin Grotto in the Motherwell diocese.

The diocese has announced the centre, opened in 1996, will close at the end of September and all staff will be made redundant. The grotto itself, founded by Canon Thomas Taylor in 1922, will remain open and will be served by the parish church of St Francis Xavier.

The visit of the relics of St Thérèse of Lisieux will go ahead as planned at the end of August. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.