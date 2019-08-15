NZ women uplifting Pacific sisters with free bras

Forget about burning them – bras donated by New Zealand women are giving their sisters in the Pacific a new sense of freedom.

More than 1500 bras collected by women’s networks in two government departments have been donated to The Uplift Project, supporting women of the Pacific Islands who’ve never owned a bra.

The room was full of countless boxes packed full of bras, ready to go to Fiji – for women eager to holster “the girls”.

A charity called The Uplift Project has been collecting and distributing bras and underwear to women in remote areas – giving them access to a properly fitted, good quality bra.

