Rosmini College schoolboy in Tall Blacks World Cup frame

>Rosmini College schoolboy Taine Murray has bolted into the Tall Blacks’ World Cup selection frame, after being named in their 14-man squad for this month’s trip to Japan and Australia.

The 17-year-old impressed so much at this week’s selection camp in Auckland, that coach Paul Henare said he had no option but to pick him, for the nine-day camp in Japan for two games against the hosts, which is followed by two matches against Canada in Sydney. Read more

