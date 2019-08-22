  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Campaign to scrap discriminatory refugee restrictions

Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

This Wednesday, the Education and Workforce Select Committee will hear submissions on a petition to do away with the ‘family link’ policy, which the immigration minister has admitted is discriminatory.

The policy was introduced in 2009, under the former government, and requires any refugees coming from the Middle East or Africa to have an existing family connection to New Zealand. Read more

