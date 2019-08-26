City Mission housing facility reaps rewards from Year 6 project

The Wellington City Mission recently launched their new transitional housing facility, Britannia House, in Lower Hutt, with an official opening by Hon Kris Faafoi MP, the Associate Minister of Housing.

The story caught the attention of Rev Caro Willis, the Chaplain at Chilton St James School in Lower Hutt. Her Year 6 students had gathered quality used clothing for their Palm Sunday service earlier this year, but the clothes now sat in storage whilst they waited for an opportunity to donate them to the right place. Read more

