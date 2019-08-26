UN calls for eliminating violence against religion

The United Nations on Thursday marked the first-ever International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion and Belief, urging for an end to the persecution of religious groups.

“On this Day, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the victims of violence based on religion and belief. And we demonstrate that support by doing all in our power to prevent such attacks and demanding that those responsible are held accountable,” said UN Secretary-General, António Guterres in a message for the occasion.

The annual observance was adopted by the General Assembly on 28 May 2019, in response to an increasing number of attacks against individuals and groups, targeted simply because of their religion or belief, around the world. Read more

