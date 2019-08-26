US billionaire and conservative activist David Koch dies at age 79

David Koch, the American billionaire and libertarian whose donations with his brother Charles helped reshape US politics, has died at the age of 79.

Mr Koch had stepped down from executive vice president of Koch Industries, a conglomerate which has an annual revenue of more than $100 billion, last year.

Charles Koch released a statement confirming his brother’s passing on Friday, not specifying the cause but referencing his long struggle with cancer.

“Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live,” the statement read. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.