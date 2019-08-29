  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Married at First Sight participant has outstanding charge for domestic violence

Thursday, August 29th, 2019

One of the grooms in the upcoming season of Married at First Sight (MAFS), Chris Mansfield, has an outstanding domestic violence charge in the United States.

As a participant on the reality show, which will premiere on Sunday night on Three, Mansfield has wed a stranger in a non-legally binding marriage. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,