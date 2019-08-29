Sydney Anglicans and Catholics decline school climate strike

Sydney Catholic and Anglican churches say they will not follow the example of the Uniting church, which has granted support to the school climate strike movement and given students support to attend the marches.

Students across the country are planning to walk out of school on Friday 20 September, to protest government inaction on the climate crisis. Thousands of Australian students participated in two previous strikes, which have since grown into a global movement of millions.

On Monday, the Uniting church’s NSW and ACT synod – which oversees the administration of nine Sydney schools – announced it would “use their voice and their networks” to support the latest protest. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.