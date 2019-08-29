  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Kavanagh College classmates welcome home world champion swimmer

Thursday, August 29th, 2019

A 15-year-old student from Kavanagh College arrived home from Budapest on Wednesday and was greeted by Kavanagh College classmates at Dunedin Airport.

New world junior champion swimmer,  Erika Fairweather had been surprised by the welcome home, which was ”super cool” Read more

