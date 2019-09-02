  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Greta Thunberg’s high-profile “eco” crossing of the Atlantic

Monday, September 2nd, 2019

Greta Thunberg’s high-profile “eco” crossing of the Atlantic hit choppy waters tonight when it was revealed a crew will have to fly to New York to bring her boat back.

The Swedish climate activist, 16, is crossing the giant ocean in a racing yacht to join protests in the US and take part in a United Nations summit. Read more

