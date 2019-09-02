Lindsay Lohan uses Pope Francis to promote new song

Lindsay Lohan posted a meme which shows an altered image of Pope Francis holding up a copy of her debut album “Speak”. She captioned it, “Blessed Be The Fruit”. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Monday, September 2nd, 2019
Tags: pop music, Pope Francis
