  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Lindsay Lohan uses Pope Francis to promote new song

Monday, September 2nd, 2019

Lindsay Lohan posted a meme which shows an altered image of Pope Francis holding up a copy of her debut album “Speak”. She captioned it, “Blessed Be The Fruit”. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,