  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Pope says got stuck in Vatican lift, freed by firemen

Monday, September 2nd, 2019

Pope Francis said Sunday he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firemen.

“I have to apologise for being late,” the smiling 82-year old pontiff told crowds of faithful patiently waiting for him to appear at his study window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square.

“I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outage but then the firemen came,” he said. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: