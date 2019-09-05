Catholic school claims Harry Potter spells are real

A Catholic school in Nashville is receiving a lot of “undesired attention” over a decision to remove the Harry Potter book series from its shelves.

On August 28, Rev. Dan Reehil, the pastor of St. Edward Catholic School, sent an e-mail to school staff explaining his reasoning for removing the books from the school’s library.

“These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true,” his letter reads. “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the texts.” Read more

