Teens’ coffee chat over religious beliefs too much for nearby customer

Two teenagers having a religious discussion in a Picton cafe were shocked after they were scolded by a member of the public.

The woman, who was also dining in the cafe, told them their discussion wasn’t appropriate and they should consider other people’s “comfort zones”.

Anna Amos, 17, who is homeschooled in Waikawa, said she and a friend had been discussing the differences between their religion. Anna is non-Catholic Christian and her friend is Catholic.

