Euthanasia is not an expression of personal freedom, pope says

Medical advancements do not help if they treat people as objects or when they are applied only to those people who are not considered a burden and “deserve” to be helped, Pope Francis said.

In addition, euthanasia, which is legal in a number of places, “only seemingly promises to promote personal freedom; in reality it is based on a utilitarian view of the person, who becomes useless or may be equated with a cost if, from a medical point of view, there is no hope for improvement or pain can no longer be avoided,” he said.

The pope was speaking on 2 September to doctors, patients and members of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology. The pope praised the nonprofit group for its work in promoting cancer prevention, personalised care for patients and cooperation among all medical and scientific fields for the common good. Read more

