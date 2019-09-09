  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Why do bureaucrats favour online gambling?

Monday, September 9th, 2019

Public health advocates say the Department of Internal Affairs is prioritising the profits of Kiwi gambling companies over the health of Kiwi gamblers

Department of Internal Affairs has launched a probe to discover what it should do about gambling websites. In August, DIA released a discussion document presenting four options, as well as a set of “add-ons”. Read more

