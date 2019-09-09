Science provides evidence for God

Sir Colin Humphreys suggests that modern science is providing evidence for God.

On Wednesday 18 September, he will be presenting a University of Canterbury Connect public lecture to a capacity audience on the subject Science and Religion: are they compatible?

Humphries is is a fellow of both the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering.

In his limited spare time, he writes on science and religion.

He suggests God came first, before science and that God created the universe.

Scientists study the mechanism of creation, but science cannot answer questions about why the universe was created, he says.

Humphries will look into the subject of the universe from the perspective of a scientist and a Christian.

“This talk will consider scientific and Christian truth, and give scientific and Christian answers to why we are here,” he says.

“We will examine two specific cases where science appears to conflict with the Bible: the ‘long day’ of Joshua and the star of Bethlehem.

Humphries is Professor of Materials Science at Queen Mary University of London; Distinguished Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge; and a Fellow of Selwyn College, Cambridge.

He founded the Cambridge Centre for Gallium Nitride (GaN).

He set up two spin-off companies to exploit the research of his group on low-cost LEDs for home and office lighting.

He founded the Cambridge/Rolls-Royce Centre for Advanced Materials for Aerospace.

Materials developed in the Centre are now flying in Rolls-Royce engines.

He recently set up a new company, Paragraf, to exploit the research of his group on graphene.

Graphene promises to revolutionise a wide range of products including sensors, solar cells and electronic devices.

