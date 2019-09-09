LGBTQ-friendly cleric named cardinal; far-right Catholics appalled

An LGBTQ-friendly Italian archbishop has been promoted to cardinal in the Roman Catholic Church, and right-wing Catholics are losing it.

Pope Francis announced Sunday that Archbishop Matteo Zuppi of Bologna and 12 other clerics were being elevated to cardinal, a rank that gives them great influence in the church and, for those under age 80, the power to vote on the next pope whenever Francis retires or dies. Zuppi is 63, well under the age limit.

Zuppi, who is known for his advocacy for immigrants, the poor, and other marginalized groups, wrote the foreword to the Italian edition, published in 2018, of Rev. James Martin’s 2017 book Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity.

In the book, neither man challenges Catholic doctrine on LGBTQ issues — the church considers same-sex relationships sinful and gender fixed at birth — but they call on Catholic leaders to listen to LGBTQ people, recognize their gifts, and see that their relationships are based on love. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.