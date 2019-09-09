Suit challenges religious liberty of Catholic hospitals over assisted suicide

A Colorado man with cancer along with his doctor have filed a suit challenging religious liberty last month against a health system run by the Catholic Church. The suit alleges that hospital policy barring doctors from participating in assisted suicide violates state law.

Cornelius “Neil” Mahoney, 64, was told July 16 that his cancer was incurable and he would be expected to die within 4-14 months, depending on his treatment, according to a suit filed Aug. 21 in the Arapahoe County District Court by Mahoney and his doctor.

Mahoney quickly inquired about assisted suicide, having anxiety about facing death from cancer and wanting to control the place and time of his death. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.