Facebook group targets Muslim council candidates

Monday, September 9th, 2019

The Facebook group set up by a former Act MP for political think tank New Zealand Centre for Political Research has several threads taking aim at Muslim candidates standing in the local government elections.

Muriel Newman says she was unaware of derogatory and xenophobic remarks towards Muslims on a Facebook group. Read more

