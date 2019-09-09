The Ark of the Covenant coming to Auckland!!

An event to be held in the ASB Theatre in Auckland has been advertised where it is claimed people will “receive the ‘Answers’ to the problems that just won’t go away plus the arrival of the Ark of the Covenant.

Also, a bottle of anointing oil, blended with olive oil from the Holy Land will be given free of charge.

Martyn Bradbury, posting on the Daily Blog, has some questions about it all.

P.S. The small print says the Ark is a replica. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.