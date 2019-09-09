Vietnamese Catholics grateful to late French cardinal

The head of Catholic bishops in Vietnam has praised a late Vatican official for his efforts to build bridges between Vietnam and the Catholic world.

Cardinal Roger Marie Elie Etchegaray, president emeritus of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace and of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum, died on Sept. 4 in Cambo-les-Bains in the Diocese of Bayonne in France. He was 96.

His death is a great loss not only for his relatives and the French Church but also for the College of Cardinals and the universal Church, said Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.

“Cardinal Etchegaray is a great benefactor for the history of the Church in Vietnam,” Archbishop Linh said in a special message to Catholics on Sept. 5. Read more

