Small steps toward a normal life in Pasifika youth court

Thursday, September 12th, 2019

The Pasifika youth court sits in a community hall in Mangere.

This courtroom is nothing like the drama of Suits. These are real young people who’ve made poor decisions, but with the wraparound support of the system and their families, are making steady efforts to turn their lives around. Read more

